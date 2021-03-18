Amalgamated Bank Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,169,762 shares of company stock worth $82,033,544 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

