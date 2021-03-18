Amalgamated Bank Acquires 104 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.59.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,841 shares of company stock valued at $56,998,258 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $260.72 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

