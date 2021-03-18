Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Acquires A$17,350.00 in Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$17,350.00 ($12,392.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 8.71.

Get Alumina alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.