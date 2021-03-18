Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,716.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGTF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

