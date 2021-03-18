Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18).

In related news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

