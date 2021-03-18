Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP James R. Sneed Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALTO stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTO shares. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.