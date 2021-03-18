Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Altimeter Growth has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $18.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGC. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,150,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

