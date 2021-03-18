Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 11,008 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $663,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.

ALTR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 217,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

