Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.
NYSE ALTG opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.
