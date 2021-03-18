Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PPL by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 246,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in PPL by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,009,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

