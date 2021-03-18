Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

