Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $156,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Western Union by 148.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,707 shares of company stock worth $7,513,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

