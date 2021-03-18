Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $540.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.80 and its 200-day moving average is $471.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

