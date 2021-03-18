Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.