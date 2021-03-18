Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

