Allstate Corp Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,156 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 218,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,355. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

