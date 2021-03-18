Allstate Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,818 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.00. 45,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,952. The stock has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

