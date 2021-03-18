Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.64. 54,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

