Allstate Corp Buys 4,282 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 383,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,970. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

