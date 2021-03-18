Allstate Corp Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.74. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.