Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 26 ($0.34). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), with a volume of 58,623 shares.

The company has a market cap of £66.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, insider Harry Rein acquired 24,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

