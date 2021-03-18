Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.90

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 100235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.