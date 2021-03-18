Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,158 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

