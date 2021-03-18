Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,600 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Natus Medical worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.79 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

