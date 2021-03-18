Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.