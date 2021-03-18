Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of MYR Group worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

