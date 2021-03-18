Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 25,500 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000.

Shares of BALY opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BALY. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

