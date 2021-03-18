Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 420 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.65 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.