Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 28,340 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

