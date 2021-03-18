Allakos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,365% compared to the typical volume of 167 call options.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,059,094. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

