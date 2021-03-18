Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $480,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 169,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.