Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.66% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $82,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.