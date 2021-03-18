Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

