Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

