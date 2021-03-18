Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23. 1,983,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,984,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

