Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Airbus stock opened at €101.00 ($118.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €94.09 and a 200 day moving average of €82.75. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

