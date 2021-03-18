AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

