Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

AL opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

