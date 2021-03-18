Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 949,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 755,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

