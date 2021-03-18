ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AGESY stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

