Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.38.

AFN stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$852.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

