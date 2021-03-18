Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.40. The company has a market cap of C$861.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

