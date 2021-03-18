Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane Sells 12,137 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Affirm stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $146.90.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.
About Affirm
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.