Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 613,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

