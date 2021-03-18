Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.66 on Monday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

