Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

TPTX opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

