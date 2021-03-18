Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $648,000 Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,407,553. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

