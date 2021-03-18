Advisory Research Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.37 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

