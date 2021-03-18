Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,584 shares of company stock worth $42,289,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

