Advisory Research Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $190.10 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock worth $78,462,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

