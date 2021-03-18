Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,813 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSKR stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

