Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 8.6%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 7,865,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,584,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.